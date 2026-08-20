Newham shooting victim named as Masum Miah as murder investigation continues

A man shot dead in Newham has been named by police as 42-year-old Masum Miah as detectives continue their hunt for those responsible.

A murder investigation was launched after Metropolitan Police officers were called to St Bartholomew’s Road, Newham, at around 3am on Tuesday, August 18, following reports of gunshots being fired.

Emergency services attended and found Masum suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of officers and medical teams, Masum was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and are continuing to gather evidence from the area.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Masum’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time of the shooting, witnessed anything suspicious or have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that could support our investigation, we urge you to get in touch. No matter how big or small the information you have is, it could prove vital in helping us piece together the full circumstances.”

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the St Bartholomew’s Road area during the early hours of Tuesday morning or who has footage which may have captured activity before or after the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 797/18AUG.

Information can also be submitted directly to detectives through the Metropolitan Police Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.