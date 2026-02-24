Violent Confrontation Sparks on Eve of Ramadan

A Christian evangelist was shoved from behind and had his equipment kicked during a fiery confrontation on Whitechapel Road, East London, just a day before Ramadan started on 16 February. Masked men from the local Muslim community surrounded the preacher as he tried to spread his message through a microphone.

Video footage shows a man in grey tracksuit bottoms and a puffer jacket booting part of the preacher’s gear. Another man aggressively shouted, “Where are you from?” before the preacher answered, “London.” The tension peaked when a third masked man forcefully pushed the preacher from behind, nearly sparking a full-blown brawl.

Locals Clash with Police Over Freedom to Preach

One Muslim in the group argued, “This is East London, this is Whitechapel, a Bengali area, a Muslim area,” confronting a female Met Police officer who was trying to calm the situation. The officer stood firm, defending the preacher’s right to free speech despite the crowd’s protests.

A local Muslim later told TalkTV that anyone “saying bad things” about Islam should be punished,” suggesting police may intervene if necessary. “Maybe he is arrested, maybe they will give him a chance to not say that thing,” he added, hinting at potential legal consequences.

Heated Abuse Over Religion: ‘We Don’t Want to Worship a Jew’

In separate clips, a Muslim man wearing sunglasses and a tracksuit repeatedly bellowed at the preacher: “We don’t want to worship a Jewish man.” The man ranted, “Why do you come here and want us to worship a Jewish man? We don’t believe in a Jew.”

The preacher responded by quoting the Koran and questioning Islam, aiming to “preach true salvation.” The Muslim man fired back with accusations, “Your god is a Jew. We have some slaves of Jews here,” escalating the row further.

Police Intervention Falls Short as Violence Erupts

Despite the Met Police officer’s efforts to explain UK freedom of speech laws, the situation never fully cooled. The masked man’s aggressive push and the damage to the preacher’s equipment happened right before her eyes, with no immediate arrests reported.

The timing — on the eve of Ramadan in a community described as predominantly Muslim and Bengali — made the preacher’s choice of location and message a powder keg. The incident exposes the difficulty police face in balancing rights and managing tensions in such sensitive areas.

The Metropolitan Police have yet to confirm whether anyone was arrested following the physical assault caught on camera. Meanwhile, the preacher remains undeterred, continuing his evangelism despite hostility and threats in the neighbourhood.