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FATAL NECK INJURY Ex-Soldier Denies Murder of Wife Found Strangled at Cefn Cribwr Home

Ex-Soldier Denies Murder of Wife Found Strangled at Cefn Cribwr Home

A former soldier, Michael Davies, 57, has denied murdering his wife, Tracey Davies, 48, found strangled at their Cefn Cribwr home in Bridgend county in April 2025. The case, heard at Newport Crown Court, concerns Tracey’s death by pressure to the neck and carries serious murder charges that prosecutors say he intended to cause.

Fatal Neck Injury

Tracey Davies was discovered lifeless in the couple’s bedroom after relatives raised concerns. The post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

Defendants Account

Michael Davies admits unlawfully killing his wife but pleads not guilty to murder. He told police he was in bed with Tracey, and the next thing he recalled was sitting on her chest with his hands around her neck.

Online Search Evidence

The court heard Davies had searched online for terms like “how to stop paranoid thoughts in a relationship” and “how to stop being jealous in a relationship” in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Mental Health Struggles

Relatives described Davies as withdrawn and underweight after being sent home from his job in Abu Dhabi. He struggled with mental health, taking antidepressants and sleeping medication, and feared his wife might leave him.

Prosecutions Position

Prosecutors argue that Davies intended to kill or cause serious harm, rejecting his plea to manslaughter. The trial remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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