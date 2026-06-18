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ANIMAL AID Firefighters Rescue Dogs from House Blaze in Crawley Broadfield

Firefighters Rescue Dogs from House Blaze in Crawley Broadfield

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in Broadfield, Crawley, on Wednesday afternoon, rescuing dogs trapped inside. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to Charlock Close at around 12.45pm, deploying six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform.

Swift Fire Response

Crews wearing breathing apparatus quickly tackled the flames using hose reels and jets. The blaze was brought under control, and the response was later reduced to three engines and the aerial platform.

Dogs Saved From Blaze

Firefighters successfully rescued dogs found inside the burning property, ensuring their safety amid the emergency.

Medical Aid Given

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) attended the scene, treating one patient who was then taken to East Surrey Hospital for further care.

Local Precautions

Nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed, and motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency crews managed the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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