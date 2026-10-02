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SERIAL RAPIST Former Church of England priest Chris Brain convicted of rape and further sexual offences

Former Church of England priest Chris Brain convicted of rape and further sexual offences

A former Church of England priest who used his position of spiritual authority to control, isolate and sexually abuse women has been convicted of rape and further sexual offences.

Chris Brain, 69, founder of the controversial Nine O’Clock Service religious movement in Sheffield, was found guilty following a retrial at Inner London Crown Court.

A jury convicted Brain of one count of rape and four counts of indecent assault.

The convictions come after another jury last year found him guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women who had been members of the Nine O’Clock Service.

Brain, of Wilmslow, Cheshire, will now be sentenced for all 22 offences at a later date.

Women made dependent on his approval

The Crown Prosecution Service said Brain exploited his position of spiritual authority to control women and make them dependent on his approval before sexually abusing them.

Brain founded and led the Nine O’Clock Service, an alternative religious movement which operated in Sheffield during the 1980s and 1990s and combined elements of rave culture with Christian worship.

Witnesses described an environment in which members were encouraged to distance themselves from family and friends, surrender control of their finances and place loyalty to the Service and Brain above their own needs and relationships.

Women told the court they felt unable to resist Brain’s sexual behaviour because they feared being ostracised if they challenged him.

The prosecution’s case was that Brain had created what it described as a “cult”, in which young women he targeted became so emotionally dependent on his approval that they could not freely consent to his sexual advances.

‘Homebase’ team of young women

Jurors also heard evidence about a group known as Brain’s “homebase” team.

It consisted mainly of young women who were expected to care for Brain at his home, including attending to him before he went to sleep.

Members were told their role included protecting Brain from people who were supposedly attempting to undermine his work.

One woman described how Brain also controlled who members of the team could form relationships and friendships with outside the group.

Brain denied allegations

Throughout his original trial and retrial, Brain denied the allegations against him.

He rejected claims that the Nine O’Clock Service was a cult and maintained that members were free to come and go.

Brain acknowledged having sexual contact with some of the witnesses but maintained that it had always been consensual.

Jurors rejected his defence and convicted him of the further five offences.

‘Disturbing campaign of manipulation and abuse’

Julie Moss, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said Brain had carried out a prolonged campaign of manipulation and abuse.

She said:

“For years Chris Brain embarked on a disturbing campaign of manipulation and abuse – intimidating Service members and isolating them from their friends and family to ultimately satisfy his sexual desires.”

Ms Moss said Brain presented himself as a progressive spiritual leader and a “man of God” while abusing young members of his organisation.

She added:

“Victims were isolated from their loved ones, made financially and emotionally dependent on the group, and made to believe that resistance to Brain’s sexual advances reflected their own personal or spiritual failings.

“This was not consent. It was forced submission, caused by the culture of fear and dependency Brain had deliberately created.”

The CPS paid tribute to the women who came forward and gave evidence, saying their courage had been central to securing the convictions.

Brain will return to Inner London Crown Court to be sentenced for all 22 offences on a date yet to be fixed.

 

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