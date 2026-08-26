Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

A former soldier has appeared in court accused of killing a 75-year-old great-grandmother during an alleged violent burglary at her north London home.

Rose Smith and her husband Ronald, 81, were watching television at their home in Finsbury Park on August 11 when four men allegedly forced their way inside and demanded money.

A court heard Mr Smith was attacked with a metal pole and raised his arms to protect his face as the intruders took the couple’s mobile phones and ordered them to sit on the sofa.

Mrs Smith reportedly collapsed in the hallway moments later.

A neighbour flagged down police officers at around 9.20pm, and Mrs Smith was taken to hospital for treatment. She died the following day.

A post-mortem examination gave a preliminary cause of death as a stroke, which prosecutors allege was triggered by the incident at her home.

Man charged with manslaughter

Jeffrey Dean Rose, 46, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court charged with manslaughter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and aggravated burglary with intent.

The court heard Rose had previously worked as a private investigator before joining the Army. He was reportedly discharged during the Covid pandemic and later worked as a refuse collector.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 22.

Family pay tribute to Rose

Mrs Smith’s family described her death as “the most devastating loss our family could ever have imagined”.

They remembered her as a loving and sociable woman who enjoyed bingo, trips to cafés with friends and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

“She was the life and soul of every party,” her family said.

“We want people to remember Rose for the person she truly was — loving, fun, kind, sociable and full of life.”