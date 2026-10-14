Lotto player wins £1m as £3.4m jackpot rolls over to Saturday

One National Lottery player has become a millionaire after Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, although nobody managed to scoop the jackpot.

The winning ticket matched five main numbers and the bonus ball, securing the fixed £1 million prize.

No ticket matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot has rolled over and is expected to reach around £3.4 million for Saturday’s draw on October 17.

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers

Draw 3,215 on Wednesday, October 14, featured two rounds.

Round one: 18, 24, 29, 35, 39 and 47. Bonus ball: 34.

Round two: 05, 06, 21, 32, 36 and 37. Bonus ball: 59.

Under the Lotto prize structure, matching five main numbers plus the bonus ball wins £1 million, while all six main numbers are required to claim the jackpot.

The identity of the £1 million winner and where the ticket was purchased have not been disclosed, and it has not been confirmed whether the prize has yet been claimed.

Winning National Lottery tickets generally need to be claimed within 180 days of the draw.

No HotPicks or Thunderball jackpot winners

There was also no top-prize winner in Lotto HotPicks.

Five players matched four numbers, winning £6,500 each, while nobody matched all five numbers for the £175,000 top prize.

The Thunderball numbers were 06, 12, 18, 32 and 34, with Thunderball 13.

Nobody won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot, although one ticket-holder matched all five main numbers to collect £5,000.