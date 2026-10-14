Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson raises £305 at car boot sale for wedding fund

Former Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson has revealed she raised more than £300 at a car boot sale to help towards the cost of her wedding.

The 43-year-old, who became engaged to long-term partner Lewis Devine earlier this year, said she made £305 after selling unwanted belongings which had been taking up space in her garage.

Hudson shared photographs from the sale on Instagram and said she had sold everything from old shoes and bags to lamps, baskets and plant pots.

She wrote that the experience had taken her “back to my childhood” and said she hoped to return with more items, including bags of clothes.

Early start nearly went wrong

Hudson said she had planned to wake at 4.30am for the sale but her alarm failed to go off.

She woke at 6.30am and rushed to the venue, arriving around 15 minutes later before setting up in the dark.

The actress said buyers were already looking through the boot of her car before she had finished unloading.

A neighbour and her children later joined her and helped until around 1pm, by which point Hudson said she had sold almost everything.

Wedding costs adding up

Hudson said the money would go towards her forthcoming wedding.

She wrote: “Wedding planning is exciting, but let’s be honest it can get expensive VERY quickly. So I’m all for finding little ways to save money.”

She joked that Devine was less helpful than expected because he kept disappearing to buy items from other sellers while she was trying to clear out their belongings.

Hudson said she still had more clothes to sell and was considering another car boot sale, possibly around Christmas.

Engaged after eight years together

Hudson and Devine became engaged in April after around eight years together.

She said he proposed during a trip to the Lake District, returning to an area which held memories from the early part of their relationship.

Hudson found fame as Katy Harris in Coronation Street, appearing in the soap between 2002 and 2005.

She has also appeared in Wild at Heart, Doctors, Hollyoaks and Casualty.