Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WEDDING FUND Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson raises £305 at car boot sale for wedding fund

Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson raises £305 at car boot sale for wedding fund

Former Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson has revealed she raised more than £300 at a car boot sale to help towards the cost of her wedding.

The 43-year-old, who became engaged to long-term partner Lewis Devine earlier this year, said she made £305 after selling unwanted belongings which had been taking up space in her garage.

Hudson shared photographs from the sale on Instagram and said she had sold everything from old shoes and bags to lamps, baskets and plant pots.

She wrote that the experience had taken her “back to my childhood” and said she hoped to return with more items, including bags of clothes.

Early start nearly went wrong

Hudson said she had planned to wake at 4.30am for the sale but her alarm failed to go off.

She woke at 6.30am and rushed to the venue, arriving around 15 minutes later before setting up in the dark.

The actress said buyers were already looking through the boot of her car before she had finished unloading.

A neighbour and her children later joined her and helped until around 1pm, by which point Hudson said she had sold almost everything.

Wedding costs adding up

Hudson said the money would go towards her forthcoming wedding.

She wrote: “Wedding planning is exciting, but let’s be honest it can get expensive VERY quickly. So I’m all for finding little ways to save money.”

She joked that Devine was less helpful than expected because he kept disappearing to buy items from other sellers while she was trying to clear out their belongings.

Hudson said she still had more clothes to sell and was considering another car boot sale, possibly around Christmas.

Engaged after eight years together

Hudson and Devine became engaged in April after around eight years together.

She said he proposed during a trip to the Lake District, returning to an area which held memories from the early part of their relationship.

Hudson found fame as Katy Harris in Coronation Street, appearing in the soap between 2002 and 2005.

She has also appeared in Wild at Heart, Doctors, Hollyoaks and Casualty.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

ALL CLEAR Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

UK News
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Charing Cross Police Station cell

IOPC PROBE Man dies after being found unresponsive in Charing Cross Police Station cell

UK News
Eight suspected stolen bikes recovered after Ashford theft investigation

ON YOUR BIKE Eight suspected stolen bikes recovered after Ashford theft investigation

Court News, UK News
Police officers escape injury after patrol car crashes through Ryde Pier railings

PEIR STRIKE Police officers escape injury after patrol car crashes through Ryde Pier railings

UK News
CCTV image released after attempted robbery of pensioner at Swanley supermarket

SCUM BAG CCTV image released after attempted robbery of pensioner at Swanley supermarket

Crime, UK News
How Fast Withdrawal Casinos Have Built Trust With UK Players

How Fast Withdrawal Casinos Have Built Trust With UK Players

UK News
Four men arrested after woman reports rape in Swindon

RAPE PROBE Four men arrested after woman reports rape in Swindon

Breaking News, Crime
Man arrested as investigation into illegal North East waste dumping continues

FLY TIPPING Man arrested as investigation into illegal North East waste dumping continues

Crime, UK News
Robber who targeted Folkestone supermarkets jailed after threatening staff with a needle

NEEDLE THREAT Robber who targeted Folkestone supermarkets jailed after threatening staff with a needle

Court News, UK News
Gravesend rapist jailed for more than 18 years after prolonged campaign of abuse

PROFLIC OFFENDER Gravesend rapist jailed for more than 18 years after prolonged campaign of abuse

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lakeside Karting closes after 24 years as Essex site faces redevelopment

GONE TO GIGA Lakeside Karting closes after 24 years as Essex site faces redevelopment

UK News
Urgent appeal after much-loved pony goes missing on Canvey Island

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal after much-loved pony goes missing on Canvey Island

Breaking News, Missing Persons, UK News
Burglar jailed after claiming he was ‘just making a sandwich’ in Rochester home

CHEESE TOASTIE Burglar jailed after claiming he was ‘just making a sandwich’ in Rochester home

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Devon company and director sentenced after employee suffers life-changing brain injury

BRAIN INJURY Devon company and director sentenced after employee suffers life-changing brain injury

Court News, UK News
HMP Wandsworth nurse admits misconduct over relationship with convicted killer

NAUGHTY CELL HMP Wandsworth nurse admits misconduct over relationship with convicted killer

Court News, UK News
Three men charged after serious knife attack in Dover

TRIO CHARGED Three men charged after serious knife attack in Dover

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Witness appeal after three men attacked and robbed in Dartford town centre

STREET ROBBERY Witness appeal after three men attacked and robbed in Dartford town centre

Crime, UK News
Pret criticised after chicken-costume stunt during animal welfare protest at London headquarters

BLANKED Pret criticised after chicken-costume stunt during animal welfare protest at London headquarters

UK News
Woman, 33, dies and another driver critically injured in A381 crash near Totnes

DRIVER ARRESTED Woman, 33, dies and another driver critically injured in A381 crash near Totnes

UK News
Watch Live