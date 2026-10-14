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100 YEARAS IN PRISON Twelve jailed for more than 100 years over industrial-scale Class A drugs operation

Twelve jailed for more than 100 years over industrial-scale Class A drugs operation

Eleven men and one woman have been jailed for a combined total of more than 100 years for their roles in a major Class A drugs and money laundering operation centred on Bradford.

An investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit found the group was responsible for supplying large quantities of cocaine and heroin across Yorkshire, the Humber and further afield.

Police said the gang was linked to the supply of more than 135kg of Class A drugs.

During the investigation, officers recovered around 55kg of cocaine and heroin.

The criminal operation also involved associated money laundering offences connected to the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The defendants appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, October 12, where sentences totalling more than a century were imposed.

West Yorkshire Police described the operation as an industrial-scale drugs enterprise.

 

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