Pedestrian seriously injured after motorcycle pursued by police crashes in Bradford

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a motorcycle which had failed to stop for police was involved in a collision in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said officers reported a motorcycle failing to stop on Thornton Road at around 3.31pm on Wednesday, October 14.

The motorcycle was pursued for a short time before it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Legrams Lane at approximately 3.33pm.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police said the rider and a passenger on the motorcycle left the scene following the collision.

An area search was carried out and, shortly after 4.15pm, two people were arrested.

Road closures were put in place on Legrams Lane and Summerville Road while officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

Members of the public were advised to use alternative routes.