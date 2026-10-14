Big Brother fans call for eviction to be cancelled as Yasmin, Twinks and Rob face public vote

Big Brother viewers have called for this week’s eviction to be scrapped after Yasmin, Twinks and Rob were put at risk of leaving the house.

Nominations took place on Wednesday, October 14, with Yasmin already facing the public vote after the blue team selected her following a dominoes task.

Twinks and Rob then each received six nominations from their fellow housemates, meaning all three will face the vote ahead of Friday night’s eviction.

It is the first time this series that three housemates have been up for eviction at the same time.

Yasmin nominated by blue team

The blue team — Samuel, Catrin, Harry, Lynx, Philip and Rochelle — won the task and was given the power to nominate one housemate from the opposing side.

They chose Yasmin, putting her up for eviction for the first time.

Twinks later received six nominations from Rochelle, Frankie, Rhianna, Philip, Yasmin and Omar.

Rob also received six, from Philip, Rhianna, Omar, Frankie, Lynx and Rochelle.

Rochelle received four nominations, while Omar and Rhianna received two each. Catrin, Lynx, Philip and Sam received one nomination each, while Frankie and Harry received none.

Voting opened at 10pm on Wednesday, with viewers asked to vote for the housemate they want to evict.

Fans react angrily

The result prompted a strong response on social media, with some viewers saying they did not want any of the three nominees to leave.

One fan wrote: “My 3 current fave housemates are up for eviction.”

Another posted: “Cancel the eviction. I don’t want any of them to go.”

Others described the line-up as disappointing and said they would have preferred different housemates to face the vote.

There has also been speculation online about the possibility of a double eviction, although there has been no official confirmation that more than one housemate will leave on Friday.

Complaints and tension in the house

The series has also attracted a large number of Ofcom complaints, including complaints relating to exchanges involving Omar and Rhianna and allegations of bullying involving Rochelle and Yasmin.

An Ofcom complaint does not mean broadcasting rules have been broken.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Omar hid Rochelle’s nail kit as a prank, prompting an angry reaction when she realised it was missing.

Rochelle said in the Diary Room: “Where’s all my nail stuff? The whole lot’s gone.”

The eviction is due to take place on Friday, October 16.