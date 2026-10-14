James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite as The Choir films in East Sussex

Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have reunited on location in East Sussex as filming continues on their new Apple TV comedy-drama, The Choir.

Production crews have been working across the county, with filming taking place in and around Lewes and further activity reported at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne.

The eight-part series is now in production and is due to premiere globally on Apple TV in 2027. It marks Corden and Jones’s first major television project together since Gavin & Stacey: The Finale.

New series follows estranged brother and sister

Corden and Jones will play brother and sister Ben and Lisa, who have not seen each other for several years.

Ben has been living abroad while Lisa has remained in their small English hometown.

When circumstances force Ben to return, the pair begin rebuilding their relationship through a struggling local choir and the community surrounding it.

Apple describes the series as a story about family, friendship, love and music.

Major cast joins Corden and Jones

The ensemble cast includes Tom Davis, Rosie Sheehy, Susan Brown, Jason Watkins, David Harewood, Alexandria Riley, Sylvestra Le Touzel and Emily Lloyd-Saini.

Hannah Waddingham, James McAvoy and Jim Broadbent are also due to make guest appearances.

Jennifer Sheridan and Jim Archer are directing, while Various Artists Limited and Jones’s TidyTwo production company produce the series.

Corden and Jones are also serving as executive producers alongside Phil Clarke and Jack Bayles.

East Sussex transformed for filming

Lewes has already been transformed into the fictional town of Alderswyck for filming, with locations including Cliffe High Street and local businesses adapted for the production.

Further filming activity has now been reported around Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne, where sets included community-style displays and RNLI-related equipment.

The Choir is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV during 2027, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.