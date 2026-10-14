Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

REUNITED James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite as The Choir films in East Sussex

James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite as The Choir films in East Sussex

Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have reunited on location in East Sussex as filming continues on their new Apple TV comedy-drama, The Choir.

Production crews have been working across the county, with filming taking place in and around Lewes and further activity reported at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne.

The eight-part series is now in production and is due to premiere globally on Apple TV in 2027. It marks Corden and Jones’s first major television project together since Gavin & Stacey: The Finale.

New series follows estranged brother and sister

Corden and Jones will play brother and sister Ben and Lisa, who have not seen each other for several years.

Ben has been living abroad while Lisa has remained in their small English hometown.

When circumstances force Ben to return, the pair begin rebuilding their relationship through a struggling local choir and the community surrounding it.

Apple describes the series as a story about family, friendship, love and music.

Major cast joins Corden and Jones

The ensemble cast includes Tom Davis, Rosie Sheehy, Susan Brown, Jason Watkins, David Harewood, Alexandria Riley, Sylvestra Le Touzel and Emily Lloyd-Saini.

Hannah Waddingham, James McAvoy and Jim Broadbent are also due to make guest appearances.

Jennifer Sheridan and Jim Archer are directing, while Various Artists Limited and Jones’s TidyTwo production company produce the series.

Corden and Jones are also serving as executive producers alongside Phil Clarke and Jack Bayles.

East Sussex transformed for filming

Lewes has already been transformed into the fictional town of Alderswyck for filming, with locations including Cliffe High Street and local businesses adapted for the production.

Further filming activity has now been reported around Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne, where sets included community-style displays and RNLI-related equipment.

The Choir is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV during 2027, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sussex Police Confirm Death of Woman Following Missing Person Appeal

SAD ENDING Sussex Police Confirm Death of Woman Following Missing Person Appeal

National News
Police appeal to find missing 64-year-old Malcolm Macartney from Ramsgate

FIND MALCOM Police appeal to find missing 64-year-old Malcolm Macartney from Ramsgate

Missing Persons, UK News
Body found in search for missing 70-year-old man from Minster

TRAGIC END Body found in search for missing 70-year-old man from Minster

Missing Persons, UK News
Lakeside Karting closes after 24 years as Essex site faces redevelopment

GONE TO GIGA Lakeside Karting closes after 24 years as Essex site faces redevelopment

UK News
Urgent appeal after much-loved pony goes missing on Canvey Island

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal after much-loved pony goes missing on Canvey Island

Breaking News, Missing Persons, UK News
Burglar jailed after claiming he was ‘just making a sandwich’ in Rochester home

CHEESE TOASTIE Burglar jailed after claiming he was ‘just making a sandwich’ in Rochester home

Court News, UK News
Campaigners march 400-metre chicken welfare petition through London in protest against Pret A Manger

SOGGY SANDWICH Campaigners march 400-metre chicken welfare petition through London in protest against Pret A Manger

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 16-year-old Rakilah from Swanley

BRING HER HOME Police appeal to find missing 16-year-old Rakilah from Swanley

Missing Persons, UK News
Almost 5,000 people evacuated after gas leak in City of London

GAS LEAK Almost 5,000 people evacuated after gas leak in City of London

UK News
Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

ALL CLEAR Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Broadstairs

KENT MURDER PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Broadstairs

Crime, UK News
Train hits debris after car crashes into Cornwall level crossing

TRAIN CRASH Train hits debris after car crashes into Cornwall level crossing

UK News
Devon company and director sentenced after employee suffers life-changing brain injury

BRAIN INJURY Devon company and director sentenced after employee suffers life-changing brain injury

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
RNLI to introduce new Coastal Lifeboat class as rescue patterns change

MOVING WITH TIME RNLI to introduce new Coastal Lifeboat class as rescue patterns change

National News
Two arrested after reported knife confrontation at Worthing railway station

KNIFE ATTACK Two arrested after reported knife confrontation at Worthing railway station

Crime, National News
Six killed including child after plane crashes in Wisconsin woodland

SIX DEAD Six killed including child after plane crashes in Wisconsin woodland

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

FIRE CONCERNS Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

UK News
Police release CCTV image after woman sexually assaulted at Stockwell Tube station

CCTV PROBE Police release CCTV image after woman sexually assaulted at Stockwell Tube station

Crime, UK News
Pedestrian seriously injured after motorcycle pursued by police crashes in Bradford

IOPC PROBE Pedestrian seriously injured after motorcycle pursued by police crashes in Bradford

Missing Persons, UK News
Watch Live