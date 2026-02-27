Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

Paramedics Assaulted on Kingswood Avenue

Two suspects have been hauled in after paramedics came under attack in Swindon today. Police rushed to Kingswood Avenue just after 12.15pm on Friday following reports of paramedics being battered at a residential address.

Suspects Arrested and Taken into Custody

A man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and assaulting an emergency worker. He is now in police custody, undergoing questioning.

A woman was also detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, but was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Scene Sparks Major Emergency Response

Witnesses say the street was partially blocked with two ambulances, an ambulance car, and several police vehicles on site.

One onlooker described seeing a man held down on the ground while the woman sat on the pavement surrounded by officers and paramedics.

