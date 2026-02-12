A 39-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after a shocking incident in Newton Abbot in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 February.

Attack on Female Officer in Drake Road

Guy Pottle, from Exeter, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 February. He is accused of attacking a female police constable at a property on Drake Road. The officer was rushed to the hospital but has since been discharged.

What Happened?

Police attended the address shortly after midnight following a report of an assault.

A woman had sustained minor injuries in the initial incident.

Pottle was arrested and charged not only with attempted murder of the officer but also with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Next Steps for the Accused

After appearing in Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, Pottle was remanded in custody. He is set to appear before Exeter Crown Court on 12 March.