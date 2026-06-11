NHS Nurse and Mum of Six Dies in Swindon Road Tragedy

A beloved NHS nurse and mother of six, Sarah Jayne Crook, 38, tragically died in a fatal collision on the A419 near the White Hart roundabout in Swindon on 5 June. Emergency services were called to the scene after a Vauxhall Vivaro van struck Sarah’s Toyota Aygo, which was reportedly broken down at the time. Sarah, from Cirencester, Gloucestershire, was declared dead at the scene, leaving her family devastated.

Beloved Nurse Remembered

Sarah was widely described as “one in a million” by friends and family. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Her family have expressed their heartbreak and gratitude for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.

Family Launches Funeral Fundraiser

A fundraiser was launched on 6 June to cover Sarah’s funeral costs and has quickly raised over £31,000. Leanne Fertnig, who set up the page, said Sarah was kind and always willing to help others. She emphasised the immense loss felt by Sarah’s husband and six children.

Community Support Floods In

Hundreds have sent condolences and shared memories, offering comfort to the bereaved family. The family has asked for privacy while they grieve, with funeral arrangements to be announced in due course.

Tragic Incident Sparks Safety Concerns

The collision on the busy A419 has raised concerns about roadside safety, especially when vehicles are broken down. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.