Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL COLLISON NHS Nurse and Mum of Six Dies in Swindon Road Tragedy

NHS Nurse and Mum of Six Dies in Swindon Road Tragedy

A beloved NHS nurse and mother of six, Sarah Jayne Crook, 38, tragically died in a fatal collision on the A419 near the White Hart roundabout in Swindon on 5 June. Emergency services were called to the scene after a Vauxhall Vivaro van struck Sarah’s Toyota Aygo, which was reportedly broken down at the time. Sarah, from Cirencester, Gloucestershire, was declared dead at the scene, leaving her family devastated.

Beloved Nurse Remembered

Sarah was widely described as “one in a million” by friends and family. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Her family have expressed their heartbreak and gratitude for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.

Family Launches Funeral Fundraiser

A fundraiser was launched on 6 June to cover Sarah’s funeral costs and has quickly raised over £31,000. Leanne Fertnig, who set up the page, said Sarah was kind and always willing to help others. She emphasised the immense loss felt by Sarah’s husband and six children.

Community Support Floods In

Hundreds have sent condolences and shared memories, offering comfort to the bereaved family. The family has asked for privacy while they grieve, with funeral arrangements to be announced in due course.

Tragic Incident Sparks Safety Concerns

The collision on the busy A419 has raised concerns about roadside safety, especially when vehicles are broken down. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

KNIFE ATTACK Belfast Knife Attack Victim Stephen Ogilvie’s Condition Improving

UK News
All Asylum Seekers Removed from Epping’s Bell Hotel Amid Protests

HOTEL CLEARED All Asylum Seekers Removed from Epping’s Bell Hotel Amid Protests

UK News
Starmer Backs Reeves After Healey Resigns Over Defence Funding Row

CABINET CRISIS Starmer Backs Reeves After Healey Resigns Over Defence Funding Row

UK News
US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee Over Terror Vetting Concerns

VISA DENIAL US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee Over Terror Vetting Concerns

UK News
Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

POLICE PROBE Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

STALKER JAILED Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

UK News
Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

RIOT MISHAP Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

UK News
Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

PROTEST MARCH Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

UK News
UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

ARMS SCANDAL UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

UK News
Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

HIGH RISK Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82k

ECO LUXURY New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82k

UK News
New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82k

New Audi Q7 Runs on Vegetable Oil with MHEV Tech from £82k

UK News
Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

SUMMER FUN Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

UK News
Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

SERIOUS SEX ATTACK Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

CELEB CONFESSION Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

UK News
Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Hasn’t Worked in Five Years Focusing on Hot Sauce Brand

UK News
Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

UK News
Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

UK News
Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

UK News
Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Measles Concerns Prompt Fresh Thinking on Travel Downtime

Measles Concerns Prompt Fresh Thinking on Travel Downtime

UK News
Measles Concerns Prompt Fresh Thinking on Travel Downtime

Measles Concerns Prompt Fresh Thinking on Travel Downtime

UK News
Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

TRAVEL CHAOS Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

UK News
Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

UK News
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
Watch Live