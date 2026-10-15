Police appeal after unexplained death of man in Camborne

Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a 57-year-old man in Camborne are appealing for information about his movements in the days before he died.

Emergency services were called to Tolgarrick Road in Tuckingmill, Camborne, at around 7.15am on Tuesday, September 29, after an unconscious man was found near the river.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, Abdellah “Abby” Saber, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Detectives investigating movements before death

Police maintained scene guards at Tuckingmill Valley Park for several days while initial enquiries were carried out.

Detectives are now trying to establish the circumstances leading up to Mr Saber’s death and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw him beforehand.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Bray said police believe Mr Saber had been sleeping in a tent in Truro and attended the Truro Food Festival over the weekend of September 25 to 27.

He is believed to have travelled to Camborne on Monday, September 28.

Police also believe he may have been assaulted during that weekend and are asking anyone who witnessed an assault or saw Mr Saber to come forward.

DI Bray said: “We are continuing to explore various lines of enquiry as we seek to understand what happened to Abdellah in the days and hours before his death.”

Family appeal for answers

Mr Saber’s family described him as a “beautiful soul” who was warm-hearted, generous and full of life.

They said: “The pain of losing him is beyond words, made all the more unbearable by the unanswered questions surrounding the circumstances of his death.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage should contact police on 101 or through the force website, quoting reference 50260260994.