AVOID THE AREA Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route

A major fire involving a lorry has forced the closure of part of the A2...

Published: 6:43 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 6:43 am February 19, 2026

A major fire involving a lorry has forced the closure of part of the A2 near Dartford, Kent, causing severe disruption this Thursday morning. The blaze has closed the westbound carriageway between the B255 at Bean and the M25/A282 at Darenth, leaving commuters stranded as traffic builds rapidly.

One Lane Reopens but Delays Soar

National Highways has managed to open just one lane heading towards London, but three of the four lanes remain shut. Delays are already topping 30 minutes beyond usual journey times, and traffic is at a standstill along this busy link road.

“Lanes one, two and three are closed. Delays are exceeding 30 minutes above normal journey times,” confirmed a National Highways spokesperson. “Motorists should avoid the area if possible or leave earlier to prepare for severe congestion.”

Estimated Reopening Still Hours Away

According to Google Traffic data, the A2 closure isn’t expected to clear until at least 11:30 am, well past the morning rush hour. The ongoing emergency means this estimated reopening time could change, so drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

Commuters Brace For Major Delays

  • The fire broke out early Thursday on the westbound A2 trunk road.
  • Closure impacts all traffic between Bean (B255) and Darenth (M25/A282).
  • Disruption extends across Dartford and the surrounding Kent areas as traffic backs up.
  • Diversion routes are expected to be announced shortly.

The A2 is a crucial route for commuters heading into London, and this disruption is set to cause widespread chaos this morning. Stay tuned for live updates as the situation develops.

