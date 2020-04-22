Woman cons Pensioner out of £3,500 in sting operation

Police are releasing an image of a woman they wish to speak to in relation to a fraud incident.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the woman or who has information to contact them.

On Friday, 10 January at 9.58am a man in his nineties, from Westminster, received a call on his phone.

The caller told the elderly gentleman that he was a police officer and he needed his help with a ‘sting operation’. The victim was deceived into going to the bank and withdrawing £3,400 from his account.

The victim returned home and a woman later attended his address. He handed over the money and two bank cards to her.

The same woman returned to the victim’s home later and he handed her some gold cufflinks, antique coins and some commemorative coins.

He was reassured that his property would be looked after and would be returned to him within a few days.

Detective Constable Michael Esangbedo investigates. He said: “A vulnerable, elderly man was persuaded to hand over a large sum of money and items that were precious to him.

“I am very keen to speak to the woman in the photograph we have released and urge anyone who can identify her to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101