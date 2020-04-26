Police act to stop Dangerous driver in the M40

Police officers have been praised for their swift action after a suspect led them on a dangerous chase through South Warwickshire this evening.

Officers attempted to stop the red VW golf on the #M40 southbound near Henley-in-Arden, when it failed to stop.

The vehicle continued at speed and then left at Junction 15/Warwick – Where it joined the A46 towards #Coventry.

A waiting police dog unit intervened and successfully stung the vehicle a short time later.

Despite this, the driver continued his escape bid – breaching a road closure at the junction with the A452 Leamington road.

Due to the risk posed to members of the public, and road workers ahead – officers took advantage of the closed stretch of road and forced the vehicle off the road.

The driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, and domestic assault.