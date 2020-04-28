Detectives investigating the death of two children in Ilford have named them.

Baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar, were both found suffering from stab wounds at their home address in Aldborough Road North, Ilford on Sunday, 26 April.

Police were called to the address at around 17:30hrs to reports of a man and two children having been injured.

The children were found suffering from knife wounds. Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service [LAS] where he subsequently died.

A 40-year-old man had also suffered a knife injury. He was taken to hospital by where he remains in a critical condition at this time. Officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

The children’s next of kin are aware. Their mother is being supported by specially trained officers.

All parties involved were known to each other; all three had suffered knife injuries.

Although no formal arrest has been made, at this early stage, police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

“Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other person(s) in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy.”

Enquiries into the circumstances continue to be led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5669/26 APR.