A number of West Sussex fire and rescue crews stationed at Bognor and Littlehampton are dealing with a fire in a building on the B2132 Yapton Road in Middleton-on-Sea.
If you live in the area, please ensure your doors and windows are closed
Fire crews in West Sussex battle property a blaze
Appeal to find missing teenage girl from Bournemouth
Officers are appealing for help from the public to find a teenage girl who has gone missing in Bournemouth. Dorset Police received a report at...
Dog unit and helicopter deployed to suspicious car chase in Southampton
Residents across Shirley in Southampton may have seen the police chasing a vehicle this morning and the helicopter assisting after a...
RAF Chinooks have been out supporting the NHS in Hampshire
Chinooks helicopters from RAF Odiham have been tasked to assist across Hampshire and this afternoon two of the three have been deployed. They are...
Police were called at 7.36pm on Sunday, 3 May to reports of someone seen in possession of a firearm on Antelope Road, SE18. “Officers...
Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Newham have charged two teenagers. Muhammad Jalloh, 18 of Stratford, Newham, and...
A young woman in her 20s is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering slash wounds to her abdomen
A young woman in her 20s is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering slash wounds to her abdomen. Met Police say they were called to...
Arson charges have been authorised against a Ramsgate man after five cars are reported to have been set alight in the town.
Arson charges have been authorised against a Ramsgate man after five cars are reported to have been set alight in the town. Kent Police was...
A violent offender who targeted a Goudhurst shop armed with a knife has been sentenced to more than four years in prison
A violent offender who targeted a Goudhurst shop armed with a knife has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. At around 2pm on 18...
Five people have been charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after a sawn-off shotgun, heroin, cocaine and cannabis are reported to have been found at a Margate address.
Five people have been charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after a sawn-off shotgun, heroin, cocaine and cannabis are reported...
Man Tasered As Police Officers And Police Dog Injured After Being Shot With Catapult
Two police officers and a police dog were injured after the driver of a stolen car shot at them using a catapult whilst trying to flee them...
Man given CRP after Kitchen blaze in Gravesend
Firefighters were called by neighbours to reports of smoke issuing from the kitchen of a property in St James’s Avenue, Gravesend. Upon...
Eight people have been arrested after Kent Police officers, including armed patrols, attended a disturbance in Otham
Eight people have been arrested after Kent Police officers, including armed patrols, attended a disturbance in Otham. A large number of people...
Ten armed officers and a police helicopter were called out after walkers saw a ‘tiger’ resting in woodland in Sevenoaks
Ten armed officers and a police helicopter were called out after walkers saw a ‘tiger’ resting in woodland near Underriver village around 10:20am on...
Numerous arrests after armed raid by Kent Police in Madistone
A number of people have been detained and one taken to hospital follow an armed raid by Kent Police in the early hours of Sunday morning. ...
UPDATEDArmed Police throw sleepy doomsday village of Otham into lockdown
Armed officers from Kent Police descend on the sleepy doomsday village of Otham on the outskirts of Maidstone in Kent in the early hours of Sunday...
Seven arrested after mass brawl in Harrow
Seven people have been arrested by Police in Harrow following what has been described by police a mass brawl involving people with weapons.‘ The...
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Dagenham have issued a new image of a man they urgently want to identify and trace. Police were called...
As of 9am 2 May, there have been 1,129,907 tests, with 105,937 tests on 1 May. 825,946 people have been tested of which 182,260 tested positive. As...
Detectives investigating the murder of NHS Worker David Gomoh in Newham have arrested two men on suspicion of murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Newham have arrested two men on suspicion of murder. A 19 year old , was arrested...
Crossbow recovered after Sheerness Police standoff
Kent Police has arrested a man following a disturbance at a private residential address in Sheerness on Friday 1 May 2020. Officers, supported by...
Man arrested following a report four cars were set alight in Ramsgate
An arrest has been made following a report four cars were set alight in Ramsgate during the early hours of Saturday 2 May 2020. The cars, which were...
Two brothers who preyed on women leaving bars and nightclubs before carrying out sexual assaults have been convicted
Two brothers who preyed on women leaving bars and nightclubs before carrying out sexual assaults have been convicted. Nazmul Ahmed, 26 and Selim...
Fire crews tackle major blaze in Portsmouth
A major blaze is being tackled by seven fire appliances and thirty five firefighters in the Portsmouth this morning. Fire crews from Southsea,Cosham...
Charter flight from Jamaica for British travellers seeking to return to the UK
Around 140 British travellers will be able to get home from Jamaica on a charter flight organised by the Government in partnership with the travel...
A3 Southbound closed following life changing incident near Portsmouth
The A3M in Hampshire is closed southbound between Junction 2 and Junction 3 (near, Waterlooville) due to a Hampshire Police led incident. The...
Armed police called to a disturbance on the Island of Sheppey
Armed police were called to a disturbance in Jefferson Road on the Island of Sheppey on Friday evening. A woman left a property in the street...
Child seriously injured in Upminster shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured. Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, 1 May, to an...
