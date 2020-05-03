 Fire crews in West Sussex battle property a blaze – UKNIP
BREAKING Littlehampton WEST SUSSEX

Fire crews in West Sussex battle property a blaze

May 3, 2020

A number of West Sussex fire and rescue crews stationed at Bognor and Littlehampton are dealing with a fire in a building on the B2132 Yapton Road in Middleton-on-Sea.
If you live in the area, please ensure your doors and windows are closed

