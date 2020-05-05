A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Kent

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Maidstone in Kent.

Two men arrived at the property on Cambridge Crescent in Shepway just after 9.15pm on Monday evening with a large knife and a fight broke out.

Witnesses say the man was stabbed a number of times.

The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance was called and landed on the green but despite the efforts of the onboard medic the man could not be saved.

A large crime scene has been thrown up around the house and surrounding roads have been sealed off. These being Cambridge Crescent and parts of Northumberland Road. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are leading the investigation. A number of arrests have been made.

Kent Police spokesman said: Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Maidstone.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man was declared deceased. An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and two men, who were known to the victim, have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 101 quoting reference 04-1448. You can also call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.