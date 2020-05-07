Man who spat at police is released on bail

Sonny Manville was arrested in Bull Lane, Newington, at around 11.15pm on Monday 4 May 2020 after patrols were initially called to a report a man had been seen acting suspiciously in the area.
The Crown Prosecution Service has since granted authority for the 19-year-old, of Top Dartford Road, Swanley, to be charged with obstructing a police officer and two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker.
He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 May, where he was released on bail to appear at the same court on Friday 26 June.