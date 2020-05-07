Man who spat at police is released on bail

Assault charges have been authorised against a man who is accused of spitting into the face of a Kent Police officer and telling them he had coronavirus.



Sonny Manville was arrested in Bull Lane, Newington, at around 11.15pm on Monday 4 May 2020 after patrols were initially called to a report a man had been seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Upon being stopped, Mr Manville is reported to have told officers he had Coronavirus and kicked at one of them before spitting at another.



The Crown Prosecution Service has since granted authority for the 19-year-old, of Top Dartford Road, Swanley, to be charged with obstructing a police officer and two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker.



He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 May, where he was released on bail to appear at the same court on Friday 26 June.