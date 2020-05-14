Burglar jailed after repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness

A prolific burglar who repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness has been jailed.

David Baker, of no fixed address, burgled four properties over three months last year.

Between 18 and 21 August 2019, he broke into a church on St Luke’s Road and stole a quantity of cash.

Baker went to a café in Langton Green recreation ground between 5 and 6 September, and gained entry through a window. Following an untidy search he stole food and drink, two computer tablets and a mobile phone.

He also tried to steal from a veterinary centre in Eridge Road on 7 September, but left empty-handed after an alarm sounded.

Investigations by Kent Police detectives identified Baker on CCTV footage at the café and veterinary centre. His DNA was also recovered from the church break-in.

Baker was arrested on 18 September and was found with a quantity of MDMA. He was charged with three burglaries and possession of Class A drugs.

On 9 October, Baker also targeted a day nursery in Springfield Road, Southborough and took a laptop computer, sweets and some plants. He was detained the same day and further charged with this break-in.

The 39-year-old was remanded in custody and later pleaded guilty to all the charges at Maidstone Crown Court. On Tuesday 12 May 2020 he was sentenced at the same court to one year and two months in prison.

The District Commander for Tunbridge Wells, Chief Inspector Pete Steenhuis said: ‘This burglar targeted local businesses, causing damage and stealing anything of value he could find inside.

‘The owners and staff work hard to deliver a service to local people and criminals like Baker have an impact on their ability to continue operating.

‘My investigators remain determined to track down prolific offenders to ensure our communities remain protected.’