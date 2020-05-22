Sussex Police continue probe into foolish 200mph driver

Police are reminding all motorists to drive safely and responsibly, after a video emerged which appears to show a car travelling at 201mph in Sussex.

The shocking footage, which was posted on social media, was captured on the M23 southbound between Gatwick and Crawley.

While no date has been provided, the incident is believed to have occurred at some point during the coronavirus lockdown.

As enquiries to identify the driver and bring them to justice continue, police are urging all road users to stay safe.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is one of the most appalling examples of dangerous and irresponsible driving we have ever seen in Sussex.

“Driving at such grossly excessive speeds hugely increases the chances of being involved in a collision, and it’s extremely fortunate the driver has not killed or seriously injured themselves or someone else.

“We have a team of specialist roads policing officers who will fully investigate this footage with a view to identifying and bringing the driver to justice.”

Last year in Sussex, a total of 1,393 speed-related collisions were recorded – the highest number in the county since 2009. Of these, 315 resulted in serious injuries and 18 in fatalities.

Chief Insp Hodder added: “While the vast majority of motorists stay within the speed limits, there is a small minority who put themselves and others at risk. There is no excuse for speeding at any time.

“We urge drivers and motorcyclists to ditch the excuses and remind them we will be enforcing speed limits at high priority locations, targeting those who present themselves to be a danger on the roads.

“It only takes a minor lapse in concentration or a slight error of judgement to cause a collision. Speed kills, it’s as simple as that.”

Surrey Police and Sussex Police have invested more money into the roads policing unit over the last year, enabling officers to take proactive action to reduce the impact of ‘fatal four’ offences – speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use and not wearing a seatbelt – during this crisis and beyond.

The forces are supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s nationwide speeding campaign, which runs throughout May. Find out more here.

Police have received a number of reports of speeding drivers since the lockdown began, and anyone with any information about offences committed in Sussex is urged to report on the Operation Crackdown website, quoting Operation Checkmate.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.