A Teenager has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing attack in Southend this evening.

Flying Doctors in the lifesaving helicopter landed in Chadwell Park in the town following the attack.

That took place in the grounds of the park near to the cricket pavilion.

A teenagers boys push bike can been seen along with drinks and clothing from the teenager that was cut off by medics.

Scene of crime officer have been carrying out a fingertip search of the area under torch light. Essex Police have yet to confirm if any arrests have been made.

Pictures:ARB/UKNIP