Romanian national charged with Haringey Murder

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a residential property in Waldegrave Road, N8.

Police were called at 11.58pm on Saturday, 13 June, to reports of a 48-year-old man with stab injuries.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital. He died just before 01.00hrs on Sunday, 14 June.

Formal identification awaits. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody. He is thought to be known to the victim.

On Monday, 15 June, the man was charged with murder. We are not naming the victim at this stage.

The suspect is Marian Anghel, 42, a Romanian national of Waldegrave Road, N8. He will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.