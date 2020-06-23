 Emergency services called incident at Crayford Station – UKNIP
BREAKING Crayford Kent

Emergency services called incident at Crayford Station

June 23, 2020

Emergency services dealing with an incident between #Sidcup and Dartford.

A person has jumped in front of a  train as it arrived at Crayford station on Tuesday evening.

Police and Paramedics have all been sent to the incident  that is currently causing  delays cancellations or diversions on the line. 

The person who’s been hit has been treated at the station and is now on route to hospitial.

The Kent air ambulance has also been called to the incident but  diverted away to any other serious incident on the area

