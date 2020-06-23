Emergency services called incident at Crayford Station

Emergency services dealing with an incident between #Sidcup and Dartford.

A person has jumped in front of a train as it arrived at Crayford station on Tuesday evening.

Police and Paramedics have all been sent to the incident that is currently causing delays cancellations or diversions on the line.

The person who’s been hit has been treated at the station and is now on route to hospitial.

The Kent air ambulance has also been called to the incident but diverted away to any other serious incident on the area