Police are concerns for a high risk missing person Rhiana Dean-Campbell

June 25, 2020

Rhiana Dean-Campbell, 18, is missing from the #Bromley area. She’s  was last seen wearing green trousers and a blue hoodie. If seen please call 999 quoting 20MIS021049 #Croydon 

