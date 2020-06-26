Friday 26 June 2020

Officers appeal for witnesses to Leysdown beach assault

Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown.

The victims received injuries consistent with stab wounds at around 11.55pm on 25 June 2020 while walking on The Promenade, Leysdown.

They had been attending a party on Leysdown beach when the incident happened.

Officers were at the location to remind people of the latest government advice around social distancing and to encourage them to take personal responsibility for adhering to it when the incident happened.

Within minutes of the incident police had arrested a 24-year-old man from London on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody.

The victims, both in their 20s, were taken to a London hospital with serious but stable injuries.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Neil Kimber of Kent Police’ Major Crime team said: ‘This was a serious incident which happened when a large number of people were present and it is important that people with information do get in touch.

‘In particular I would like to hear from anyone with drone or mobile phone footage of the incident or the events leading up to it. Your details will remain confidential.’

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information can call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 25-2132.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org