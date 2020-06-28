Three people have been charged with offences linked to an unlicensed music event in Brixton on Wednesday, 24 June.

[A] Donte Knight – 20 of Charles Barry Close, SW4 and [B] a 16-year-old male from Brixton have been charged with violent disorder – both will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 June. [C] Natasha Agyekum – 24 of Peckford Place, SW9 has been charged with assault on an emergency services worker and will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 20 August.

A further five males have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder as part of the investigation.

Two males further both remain in custody at this time.

Three males – aged 18; aged 22 and aged 28 – have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police were called to Overton Road in Lambeth on the evening of Wednesday, 24 June to multiple reports of a large unlicensed music event in the street.

Officers encouraged the crowd to leave the location but they did not engage with police. The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers.

A Dispersal Zone was authorised under s35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to encourage crowds to leave.

In total, 27 officers were injured, none seriously, although two did require hospital treatment.

A small number of police vehicles were damaged.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.