Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant with flats above on Station Road in Hayes.

Part of the fast food restaurant on the ground floor of the building was damaged by fire. Crews worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to a number of neighbouring properties. Firefighters evacuated around 20 residents from the flats above. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved a deep fat fryer.

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways:

Have ducting in your extraction system (ventilation) cleaned regularly

Ensure ducting is installed correctly

Make sure all electrical items are tested and maintained- check regularly and don’t allow employees to bring their own kitchen appliances to work

Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fire

Never fill the pan more than one third full of fat or oil

Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil- oil and water are a dangerous mix

Use an electronic deep fat fryer if possible- they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer

Ensure your electrical system is regularly tested

Complete your Fire Risk Assessment and make an emergency plan

More information on using deep fat fryers safely

The Brigade was called at 12.26am and the fire was under control by 0135. Fire crews from Hayes, Hillingdon and Southall fire stations attended the scene.