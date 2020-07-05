 Air ambulance called after person falls from A249 bridge – UKNIP
Air ambulance called after person falls from A249 bridge

July 5, 2020

A249 has been closed after a person  has fallen/jumped from a bridge over the A249 Maidstone Road near Danaway.

Officers from Kent Police and Paramedics remain at the scene along with the Kent air ambulance 

