Man blasted in the stomach at the Toby Carvery in Enfield

A man has been shot in Enfield on Sunday evening. Police and Paramedics were called just after 7pm following reports of shots being fire in the area and a man being injured following an argument breaking out.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and an area search was launched to find the gunman who is understood to have made off from the scene.

An investigation has been launched and a man has been treated by Paramedics after being shot in the stomach at Toby Carvery Whitewebbs. ( Enfield Area)

A spokesman for the Met Police said: