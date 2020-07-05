 Man blasted in the stomach at the Toby Carvery in Enfield – UKNIP
BREAKING Enfield LONDON

Man blasted in the stomach at the Toby Carvery in Enfield

July 5, 2020

A  man has been shot in Enfield on Sunday evening. Police and Paramedics were called just after 7pm following reports of shots being fire in the area and a man being injured following an argument breaking out.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and an area search was launched to find the gunman who is understood to have made off from the scene.

An investigation has been launched  and a man has been treated by Paramedics  after being shot in the stomach at Toby Carvery  Whitewebbs. ( Enfield Area)

A spokesman for the Met Police said: 

Police were called by LAS at 7.15pm to Whitewebbs Lane, Enfield, after a man was found with a suspected gunshot injury to his stomach. The man, believed to be in his 50s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition is being assessed.
 
At this stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7351/5 July.
FacebookTwitter