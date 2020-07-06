A man has been charged after a man attacked at a mental health facility died from his injuries.

Following an appeal by officers to locate Ronnell Dennis, 26 of Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, he was arrested on Monday, 2 March on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dennis was charged on Tuesday, 3 March with attempted murder and appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 March where he was remanded in custody.

The victim, 27-year-old David Siirak, died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday, 4 March.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination indicated cause of death as head injuries but a final report awaits.

Dennis appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 30 June where the indictment was upgraded to murder.

A trial date is set for Monday, 24 August.

The incident happened at a mental health facility in Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, at around 17:10hrs on Sunday, 1 March.