Police were called to Imperial Drive, Harrow at 11:03hrs on Sunday, 5 July to a report of a stabbing outside a property.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two men were at the scene suffering stab injuries.

They have been taken to hospital where one man is in a critical condition and the other is in a non-life-threatening/changing condition.

No one else is believed to be involved in the incident.

No arrests; enquiries continue.