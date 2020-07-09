Two men have been charged with conspiracy to burgle.

On Wednesday, 8 July, Alexandru Stan, 49, of Constable Gardens, Harrow, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal between Friday, 29 November and Monday, 9 December 2019.

Sorin Marcovici, 52, of Dagenham Road, Romford, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal between Friday, 6 December and Thursday, 12 December 2019.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 July.

Two people have previously been charged in relation to the above investigation.

Maria Mester, 47 and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29 , of Tower Hamlets are both charged with conspiracy to burgle between 30 November and 1 February and concealing criminal property.

Savastru is also charged with having custody or control of a counterfeit of a currency note and attempting to remove criminal property.

They are due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court for a hearing in late July.