Four injured to in hospital following a disturbance in Ramsgate.

Kent Police is appealing for information following reports of a disturbance in Ramsgate.

Officers were called to Plains of Waterloo on Saturday 11 July 2020 at around 9.20pm where four people reported injuries and two were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Sunday 12 July a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. She remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

Patrols remain in the area to investigate the circumstances of this incident and ask for any witnesses, who have not yet been in touch, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 11-1585. Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.