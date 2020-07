Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer received a stab injury to his arm have charged a man.

Ibrahim Gul, 37 of Finchley Road, NW11, has been charged with Section 18 GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 July.

The charges relate to an incident in Hendon Way on Friday, 10 July.

The officer injured has been discharged from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.