A 31-year-old man has admitted violently pushing a female officer during a recent protest in central London.



Jamie Dewingof Valley View, Saltburn-by-the-Sea appeared at Teeside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 July. He admitted one count of assaulting an emergency service worker and one count of violent disorder.

On 13 June, Dewing had travelled from Saltburn-by-the-Sea to join hundreds of demonstrators protesting in Parliament Square. Very early into the day, a small minority of demonstrators, including Dewing, became increasingly hostile to police officers.

At roughly 1pm Dewing fronted up to officers who were policing the crowds near to the Nelson Mandela statue. As officers were moving away from the crowds, Dewing violently shoved the female officer – forcing her to fall hard backwards down steps and onto her back.

Dewing’s violent behaviour didn’t stop there, and throughout the rest of the day he was caught on camera acting aggressively, including throwing items such as a metal barrier at officers and repeatedly spitting at officers at cordons along Whitehall.

As part of the post-incident investigation, Dewing was identified by an officer from Cleveland Police after his image was released to the media.

Dewing has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Southwark Crown Court, set for a later date. The female officer received injuries to her back and neck which will require physiotherapy.

DC Nicky Dixon, part of the investigation team into recent disorder, said: “Dewing initially denied that he was the man responsible for pushing one of our colleagues, claiming that it was someone else. However, he quickly changed his mind when he was in the dock, admitting both charges against him. Footage from nearby police, shows the force he used to push the officer, his actions were completely reprehensible.

“I’d like to thank Cleveland Police for their help in identifying Dewing but we also need the help of the public. As part of our investigation into recent disorder, we have released many images of people we would like to speak with in connection with this incident. I would urge everyone to please take a few minutes to look through these images in the news and on social media and, if you identify anyone you recognise, please let us know who they are.”

A Cleveland Police Spokesperson said: “We are pleased that one of our officers was able to assist our colleagues at the Met Police with their investigation which has led to Jamie Dewing being brought to justice.

“Dewing’s conviction is a great example of how forces can work together to identify and arrest suspects. It shows that no matter where you travel, officers will locate you and bring you to justice for any crimes you have committed.”