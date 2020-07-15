 Concerns for missing teenager Sophie Odere from Lancashire – UKNIP
BREAKING CAMDEN MISSING

Concerns for missing teenager Sophie Odere from Lancashire

July 15, 2020

#MissingPerson Help us find 15 year old Sophie Odere missing from Lancashire last seen in #Camden 5’10” medium build. Please call 101 and quote 20MIS023623 if seen

FacebookTwitter