Man falls from Bridge onto a Lorry

“Police were called at 11.21pm on Tuesday, 14 July to reports of a person having fallen from the bridge at Western Avenue/Target roundabout.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. At the scene a man, aged in his 40s, had fallen from the bridge onto a lorry before falling onto the westbound highway.

“The lorry stopped at the scene and the driver assisted police with enquiries.

“Target roundabout was closed to traffic and cordons established to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

“The male was taken by LAS to a west London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

“Roads were reopened and cordons lifted at 04:26hrs.

“No arrests.