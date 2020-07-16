Detectives investigating a murder in North West London have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Detectives investigating a murder in the early hours of today (Thursday, 16 July) have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Police were called at approximately 3am on Thursday, 16 July to Windrush Road, NW10 following reports of gunshots. Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. They provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite their best efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware and being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested today (Thursday, 16 July). They are currently in police custody.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate, Brent. Officers have reason to believe it may be connected with the incident.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, who leads the investigation, said: “We know that a number of shots were fired and, despite it being in the early hours of the morning, several people were out in the street and would have seen what happened.

“A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief. The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us.

“I am appealing to anyone with phone footage of the incident, or in the moments before and after, to come forward. You could be holding vital clues and, by sending it to us, you can help keep our communities safer.

“I have got a dedicated team who will be trawling through CCTV for evidence and making sure no stone is left unturned as we try and track whoever took this young man’s life.”

Enquiries continue.