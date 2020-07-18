Probe launched probe after double stabbing in London\’s main financial district

Two people have been taken to hospital after a double stabbing in London’s main financial district this evening as emergency services raced to the scene. The attacks took place at Broadgate Circle, say the City of London Police.

Police say that they are dealing with an isolated incident in Broadgate Circle, in which two people have been stabbed.

Those involved have been treated by Paramedics from the London ambulance service.

Police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The area is usually a popular shopping and entertainment area in the City of London.

A large area of Broadgate remains corndon off with large amount of Police tape and medical equipment litters the floor at the top of the stairs.

One man who was working in the venue that the first attack took place said that they had a large group in from Essex one of the men had a knife and a gun.

It kicked off big time the man looked in a bad why he was stabbed and then walked around to the stairs before he collapsed on the ground.

We have all been told to go home early it’s been very busy the past couple of weeks despite the city being closed.

We keep getting large groups of people coming over from Essex. A stabbing happened about nine days ago so that is the third this month.