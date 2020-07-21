Driver extricated after Tipper rolls over on A249 Stockbury Roundabout

Emergency services have been working to free the driver of a trapped pickup truck that rolled over and shed it’s load on the A249 Stockbury roundabout near to the the Junction five of the M2 Motorway in Kent on Tuesday evening.

Police two fire crews Paramedics, the Kent Air ambulance and Highways officers were all scrambled to the the incident that happened just after 6.30pm.

The Kent air ambulance landed in a field near to the A249.

Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue used an electrical Reciprocating saw and spreaders to carry out a roof removal of the Ford Transit tipper that came to rest on its side.

After removal of the windscreen and space creation was made crews cut the roof.

The driver was left in the care of Paramedics from South East Coast ambulance service.

A clear up operation in now taking place to remove the spillage of concrete from the road surface by contractors working on behalf of Highways England.

A single lane closure remain in place.