Members of the public are urged to come forward with information after a woman has reported being raped in Dover.

The victim, in her 40s, is thought to have left a pub in Charlton Green during the early hours on Saturday 18 July 2020. She has limited knowledge of how she got home, which would have been passing through roads including Frith Road, Salisbury Road and Bridge Street.

The woman woke up later that morning at home but had suffered facial injuries, including bruising, and has reason to believe she may have been raped.

The victim reported the incident to Kent Police and on Sunday 19 July a 41-year-old man from Dover was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail until 14 August.

Officers continue to investigate and have already reviewed CCTV and made a number of enquiries in the local area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who may have seen the woman walking through these particular Dover streets between the hours of midnight and 2am on the morning of 18 July is asked to call Kent Police as soon as possible.

Those with information should call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/123383/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org