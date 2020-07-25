Essex Police issues an update after two are stabbed on Southend Beach

Officers have been authorised to use additional stop and search powers to help keep people safe following a large disturbance in #Westcliff.

Police were called at 7.05pm yesterday, Friday 24 July with reports of a large group of people fighting, some with weapons, in #Chalkwell Esplanade, near Chalkwell train station.

Officers were quickly on scene with colleagues from British Transport Police to respond to the incident and carry out searches assisted by a police helicopter. The large group of people dispersed around the local area.

Two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospital. One had head and leg injuries, including a stab wound to the leg. The other had a stab wound to his arm. Their injuries are not life threatening.

An 18-year-old man from #Basildon was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs, and a 20-year-old man from #South Ockendon was arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing our enquiries to identify further people who may have been involved in the incident.

Officers will continue with high visibility patrols in the area.

The additional stop-and-search powers, authorised under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, allow officers to use stop and search powers in specific locations without the need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

British Transport Police had previously authorised the use of the additional powers for the area in and around Chalkwell Railway Station and platforms and walkways to the Esplanade, the beach, promenade and bowling green.

This authority was put in place at 7.30pm and a new authorisation has since been put in place by Essex Police to extend the area in which it can be used to include Chalkwell Park.

This was put in place at 8.45pm and runs until 6am today, Saturday 25 July.

Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said: “Officers were quickly on scene to deal with the disorder and continue to work throughout the night investigating the initial incident and patrolling the area to ensure our communities are safe.

“The additional stop and search powers will help prevent further offending and disorder, keeping people safe.

“We would like to thank witnesses that have assisted with our enquiries as information from the public is really important to bring offenders to justice.

“We urge anyone who information about the incident to make contact with our detectives in Southend CID on 101 quoting reference 1144 of today’s date.”