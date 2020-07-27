Five people arrested by Armed police in Penge

Armed Officers from the Metropolitan police have surrounded a property in Oak Grove road, Bromley, South East London following what a spokesperson has described as a proactive operation. The incident is understood not to be terror related. Both armed and unarmed officers remain at the scene. A cordon has been established and remains in place at the location. Officers were called just after 8pm this evening.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Armed officers have been working as part of a proactive operation in Oak Grove Road this evening, Monday, 27 July.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken into custody at a south London police station.

No shots fired and no reports of any injuries.