A former police officer who has dedicated more than 50 years of her life working for the Met has been commended by the Commissioner for her long service.

Maggie Price was just 19 years old when she joined up in 1969, and has remained a valuable member of the MPS ever since.

Much has changed since she started her first role in Kingston, not least the uniform worn by female officer, which then consisted of a tight knee length skirt, cape and handbag.

In her early career, being a WPC wasn’t always easy and her male counterparts were somewhat overprotective, such as being ordered by her duty officer not to go into a pub on her Bow Street beat to break up a fight.

Aside from her day-to-day role, Maggie dedicated much of her time as an officer to first aid, becoming an instructor to ensure that all officers were equipped with the skills they might need.

Throughout the 70s and 80s, she also helped the Met win the national police first aid competition three times and scooped the best individual award in 1979.

Her long and varied career also saw her spend a number of years dedicated to working with young people, from building up strong relationships with them across schools in Paddington to visiting young offenders at home and liaising with social services.

In the latter years of her service, from 1988 onward, Maggie worked as a detective constable in the National Identification Service where she became an expert in foreign convictions, and her advice was often sought by police forces around the country.

A mere 30 years in the Met was not enough for Maggie – who was also runner up of the Women in Policing ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in 2019 – and she has been a core member of police staff since 2005, working within the vetting unit.

Maggie Price said: “If you had asked when I was 19 if I would still be here aged 70, I’m pretty sure my answer would have been no, but here I am!”

“I haven’t loved every minute…just most of them! I’m honoured that the Commissioner personally asked to meet me and it was great to share some stories with her.”

Commissioner Cressida Dick added: “There are very few people who have served London for over 50 years and I am extremely proud of Maggie’s achievements, as she should be.

“She started at the Met at a time when policewomen were something of a ‘novelty’. It was a different time. But she has overcome any obstacles that were in her way and gone on to have a varied and fascinating career. She is an expert in her current field of vetting and valued hugely by her colleagues for her knowledge, professionalism and good humour.

“Her dedication – especially in sharing the importance of first aid and ensuring our people are equipped with the skills they need – is astounding and she is a true role model for the rest of our workforce. This award is great achievement, thoroughly well deserved. It was great fun and a privilege for me to congratulate her here at New Scotland Yard.”