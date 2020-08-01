Man airlifted after being stabbed multiple times in Islington food and wine shop

Police were called to Junction Road at 6.47pm on Saturday, 1 August following a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man in his 30s was suffering stab injuries.

The man was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital. A large knife was also recovered at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital where we await an update on his condition.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident, he remains in police custody. Enquiries continue.